Jason William Kilborn 41 of Moscow passed away Friday September 4th at Gritman Medical Center.
Born on October 30, 1978 in Moscow to Russ and Sandy (Lorentz) Kilborn. He attended Troy Elementary and Troy High School graduating in 1997.
Jason married Catherine Spencer in August 1999 and they had three children Savanna, Spencer and Sam all of Moscow.
He worked first at the University of Idaho and eventually at Latah County as Maintenance Mechanic. He enjoyed woodworking spending time outdoors and was an excellant mechanic.
He is survived by his wife Catherine and his children Savanna Spencer and Sam all of Moscow. Sister Tonya (James) Murray Brianna, Kendra and Kolby Murray of Genesee. Brother Justin (Shannon) Kilborn Riley and Kiimber of Troy. His parents Russ and Sandy Kilborn of Troy. In-laws Keith and Josh Spencer of Troy. No services are planned at this time.