Jason Lee Dreadfulwater

Jason Lee Dreadfulwater, 41, of Orofino, passed away at his home Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

He was born on March 22, 1981, in Grangeville to John Dreadfulwater and Theresa Dewey. After his parents’ divorce, Jason and his dad lived with his grandmother, Joyce, until 1990. Jason always referred to her as “Mom.”