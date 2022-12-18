Jason Lee Dreadfulwater, 41, of Orofino, passed away at his home Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
He was born on March 22, 1981, in Grangeville to John Dreadfulwater and Theresa Dewey. After his parents’ divorce, Jason and his dad lived with his grandmother, Joyce, until 1990. Jason always referred to her as “Mom.”
During that time, Jason’s dad attended Lewis-Clark State College and would take him to the college’s daycare. Whenever Jason was asked what he did, he’d proudly reply with, “I go to college.” After his dad remarried, Jason lived in Troy, Slate Creek and Cottonwood, where he attended high school.
In 2004, Jason met Amanda Brown, his soulmate and the love of his life. They made a life together in Clarkston before moving to Orofino in 2018. During that time, three children were born, Elizabeth, Dason and Deegan. Jason loved his children beyond measure. After years together, Jason and Amanda were married on March 23, 2019.
He had various jobs throughout his life. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service and for the Nez Perce Tribe, he installed flooring, worked as a handyman, shade tree mechanic, grocery store manager and was employed with DAM Meat Company at the time of his passing.
Jason loved the outdoors, riding motorcycles and ATVs with family and friends and trying to be a daredevil. He was also an enrolled member of the Western Band of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charley Leon Dreadfulwater and Joyce Dreadfulwater, and Rolland and June Dewey.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda; daughter, Elizabeth; sons, Dason and Deegan, all of Orofino; father, John Dreadfulwater of Nezperce; mother, Teresa Dreadfulwater of Lewiston; siblings, Justin (LaDawn) Dreadfulwater of Nezperce, Bethany (Zach) Weeks of Spokane Valley, Tiffany Brown, David Leggett and Heather Leggett of Lewiston and Nicole (Tyler) Buchmann of Spokane; father and mother-in-law, Sidney and Emily Brown of Grangeville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; great-uncle Charles “Buddy” Whitt; and great-aunts, Judy Foust and Charlotte Anderson.
Jason loved all his family members and the many friends he made along the way. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in his youth. We are deeply saddened by his passing, but we rejoice in God for his salvation.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.