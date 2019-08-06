Jason Lee Dennler, 44, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his Lewiston home. He was born June 16, 1975, in Clarkston to Debi Dennler and Lee Root.
He was a logging truck driver for Madden Motors of Lewiston.
Jason enjoyed spending time in the mountains, riding his side-by-side, motorcycling and spending time with family and friends. He was proud of his Dennler heritage on Fix Ridge near Juliaetta.
Jason was survived by his wife, Kandy; sons,Trever and Jacob; stepdaughters Chaylee and Brandie McCleese; mother Debi Dennler; stepfather Mike Lusco; father, Lee Root; sister Christy Dennler-Lusco; brother-in-law James Fisk; nephew Emerson Dennler-Lusco-Fisk; uncle Kenneth Dennler; and aunt Lenette Wallace. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Adolph and Esther Dennler.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A logging-truck procession to the Fix Ridge cemetery will follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.