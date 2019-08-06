Jason Lee Dennler

Jason Lee Dennler, 44, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his Lewiston home. He was born June 16, 1975, in Clarkston to Debi Dennler and Lee Root.

He was a logging truck driver for Madden Motors of Lewiston.

Jason enjoyed spending time in the mountains, riding his side-by-side, motorcycling and spending time with family and friends. He was proud of his Dennler heritage on Fix Ridge near Juliaetta.

Jason was survived by his wife, Kandy; sons,Trever and Jacob; stepdaughters Chaylee and Brandie McCleese; mother Debi Dennler; stepfather Mike Lusco; father, Lee Root; sister Christy Dennler-Lusco; brother-in-law James Fisk; nephew Emerson Dennler-Lusco-Fisk; uncle Kenneth Dennler; and aunt Lenette Wallace. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Adolph and Esther Dennler.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A logging-truck procession to the Fix Ridge cemetery will follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.