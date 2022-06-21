Jason George Kuhn died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Yakima at the age of 83.
Jason is survived by his sisters, Lenore Kuhn, of Clarkston, and (Gary) and Karen Huntington, of Pomeroy; his cousin, Alice and (Wally) Roberts; his life partner and love of his life for 30 years, Patricia Wiener, of Phoenix; his son, Mikel and (Linda) Kuhn; and his grandchildren, Jonathan, Kathleen, Jayden and Alecia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Kathleen Kuhn, of Pomeroy; his first wife, Eva Joanne Mikel, of Pateros, Wash.; and his son, Ben Kuhn, of Seattle.
Jason was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Pomeroy. He graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1956 and went on to attend Washington State University, where he graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in soil mechanics/geology.
Jason and his sisters enjoyed growing up on the Kuhn brothers Hereford Ranch. He was a good-natured brother who liked to tease his two sisters often and play practical jokes.
In college, Jason met Eva Joann Mikel, married her and had two children, Mikel and Ben. They lived in Phoenix for 17 years, then divorced. Jason spent 38 years with Perkin Elmer Corp. in the spectroscopy division of sales. Jason spent the rest of his life in Phoenix practicing his favorite discipline: karate. He was a black belt in judo and a third-degree black belt in Shotokan karate. He was highly respected and loved by his karate friends. He loved hiking, biking, four-wheeling, RV-ing and adventuring in the desert. Jason was a world traveler, but was particularly fond of rural Mexico. He traveled for the last 20 years with his partner, Patricia Wiener. Jason was an avid photographer who loved taking pictures and shared them with those he loved in his annual Christmas letter. Jason was loved and admired by his surviving family and friends.
A graveside service was held Friday for family at the Pomeroy City Cemetery.