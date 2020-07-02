It’s with broken hearts we announce the passing of Jared Raymond Dykes in an automobile accident Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Jared was born Nov. 6, 2000, in Coeur d’Alene to Shawn E. Dykes and Kandi A. Supak Dykes. Jared joined his one and only big brother, Jody. Jared was a happy-go-lucky guy from day one. He started school at Skyway Elementary in Coeur d’Alene. In the beginning of second grade, he moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He settled into Centennial Elementary, where he loved playing in the Clearwater Football League. Junior and high school years were spent wrestling. Jared absolutely loved the sport, maybe not the two-a-day practices, but can’t breathe can’t wrestle. GO BENGALS!
Fishing and hunting were top on the list with his dad and brother. In the winter, he loved to snowboard, and in the summer, you could find him at the river.
Jared was a very special man. He was exceptionally patient and kind. His big blue eyes would melt your heart, while his kindness would warm your soul. Jared’s wittiness could not be matched, even by his mama. His sense of humor was undeniable; he would have you hurting deep down from laughing so hard. Thank you for all the memories, we love you, Jerry! The family wants to thank all the friends and family for the love and support. You have all been amazing.
Please come and celebrate our guy from 3-6 p.m. July 11 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.