Jannette Reva Riedinger, 93, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home in Clarkston, from congestive heart failure.
Jan was born March 5, 1926, to D. B. “Ray” and Annetta Ethel “Nettie” Shelton Ward in LaGrande, Ore. Jan was the fourth of eight children.
She attended Lewiston public schools, and graduated from high school in West Allis, Wis. During her early adult life, Jan worked for a local accounting firm, a bank and the business office at Potlatch Corp.
In 1951, Jan met her future husband, Chester T. Riedinger, at a Lewiston bowling alley. On May 2, 1952, they were married in Dayton, Wash. Together, they raised three children. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary just before his death in 2013.
Jan and Chet purchased the Economart Grocery in the Lewiston Orchards in 1958, located at Fifth and Preston, which they operated until Chet’s retirement in the 1970s.
Jan and Chet were past members of the Twin City Twirlers and enjoyed square dancing for many years. Throughout her life, Jan loved to take road trips, often with friends and relatives. They took their young grandchildren on weeklong trips to the Oregon coast, Canada and Alaska.
In later years, Jan and Chet spent winters in the Palm Springs, Calif., area, where they made many new friends. Jan especially loved designing her flower beds and gardening, and was an avid rock hound.
Jan is survived by her three children, Beckie Wiemer of Clarkston, Patti (Ron) Roberts of Clarkston, and Paul Riedinger of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Christian (Jillian) Thompson of Kennewick, Brittney Thompson of Portland, Ore., Heather (Dan) Anderson of Pensacola, Fla., Joel Hearne of Clarkston and Jody (Lleia) Roberts of Juliaetta; nine great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Payton Thompson, Kirsten and Joshua Wood, Sara Anderson, Caleb and Nijhel Hearne, and Samantha and Jamie Roberts; two sisters, Carolynn (Barbara Brecht) Rudy of Portland, Ore., and Betty (Larry) Bartels Givens of Albany, Ore.; sister-in-law Eleanore Kuther of Clarkston; and brother-in-law Thomas Faerber of Uniontown.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; husband Chet; four brothers, Wayne “Bill,” Pete, John and Patrick Ward; sister Rose Radke; and grandsons Kelly Hearne and Lee Roberts.
Arrangements are under the direction of Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. A celebration of life will be held at Merchant Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Christian Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions to any local food bank; the Christmas Connection Toys for Tots program through St. Vincent de Paul; or a charity of your choice.
