Janis Carol Woolbright

Janis Carol Woolbright was born in North Bend, Ore., on Feb. 27, 1958, and was adopted two days later by the late Charles and Esther Hilliker, of Lake Oswego, Ore.

From a young age, she was a voracious reader (having taught herself to read at age 4), had a keen mind for science and read her multi-volume children’s encyclopedia set cover-to-cover numerous times. She sprouted whole seeds from her mother’s spice shelf and concocted “beauty products” from scavenged lotions and perfumes. When she was 4, her family moved to Salem, Ore., and later to Meridian, Idaho, finally returning to Lake Oswego. She attended Waluga Junior High School, and graduated from Lakeridge High School in 1976.