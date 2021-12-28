Janine Mildred Cox Schnider, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. She was 82 years old.
Janine Mildred Cox, a twin and the 11th of 12 children born to Karl Leslie and Mildred (Weller) Cox, arrived Dec. 24, 1939. Born in Asotin, she spent her final days in her home, only a block from the house where she was born.
Married Jan. 13, 1957, to Del Roy Bernard Schnider, the pair welcomed seven children, before he preceded her in death in 2020 after 63 years of marriage. Her greatest joy in life was her family: Del Roy (DR) Jr. (deceased), (Diana) Schnider, Kyle (Juliana) Schnider, Darlene (Rick) Wilkinson, Vernon (Kimberly) Schnider, Linda (Glenn) Scharnhorst, Stacy (Alan) Yirak, Kevin (Debbie) Schnider, 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Clinton and wife Gail Schnider.
Janine ran a tight ship both during her career as a manager at Potlatch and in her home. The matriarch taught generations of the Schnider family to cook, craft and piece beautiful fabric scraps into treasured heirloom quilts. Whether fishing for crappy at Brownlee or hauling in salmon and halibut in Alaska, she cherished occasions with family spent in the outdoors. Her favorite times were spent either visiting with family or making preparations for family celebrations.
Her family gathered Dec. 24 to commemorate her 82nd birthday. With more than 60 in attendance, she relished her celebration with four generations of her offspring.
Janine was preceded in death by her husband, Del Roy Schnider, son Del Roy (DR) Jr., parents, and grandson Cole Caldwell.
The family is planning a memorial service May 28.