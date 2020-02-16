On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, the Bloom family lost the heart of their family, Janice Sue Bloom, at her home in Lewiston, from complications of lung cancer.
Jan was born in Toppenish, Wash., April 1, 1936, to Fusakichi “Frank” Konishi and Tomi Fujimoto. From 1942-46, they were incarcerated at the internment camp at Heart Mountain near Cody, Wyo. Jan was 5 years old and because of the incarceration, they lost the family farm and had to start over.
After the war, the family moved to Cascade Valley, Wash., to farm and begin rebuilding their lives. Jan graduated from Moses Lake High School in May 1956. After graduation, Jan worked in Seattle, but came back to Cascade Valley to help the family with harvest every year. She had a lifelong dream to be a nurse, so she enlisted in the U.S. Army to earn the G.I. Bill for an education.
Jan served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps from 1958-62, with two and a half years spent in Germany. During her time of service, she met Dale Bloom. Dale proposed to her in late 1961 while still in Germany, and they were married Sept. 8, 1962, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene.
From 1966-96, Jan worked at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, starting out as an LPN and then graduating from Lewis-Clark State College as an RN in 1973. From 1996-2003, she worked at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She came out of retirement in 2006 to work with Dr. Steven Ozeran to open Syringa Surgery Center and finally fully retired in 2009.
Jan took immense pride in her work and was insistent that things be done in the correct manner. She was highly respected in the medical field by those fortunate enough to work with her. She was a tough supervisor, but always fair. Jan was a no-nonsense person and you knew exactly where you stood with her. She always stood for what was right.
She instilled a strong work ethic in her children and grandchildren, and inspired countless others to always do their best. Mom loved her grandkids, her immaculate yard full of gorgeous flower beds (that she continued to cultivate this last summer), embroidery, movies, nurses luncheons and, especially, golfing with friends at Bryden Canyon. She treasured her friends and co-workers, and considered them to be family.
Mom was a fantastic cookie baker and an amazing cook, always making sure everyone got fed. She would quickly invite you to family dinner. Mom made sure that all her kids and grandkids were well cared for. From birthdays, holidays and in times of need, she would do anything for them. She especially gave them her time and unconditional love. Jan was like no other and was the strongest person you ever met. She lived a busy and full life, always getting to the next project, the next thing marked off her list. The world never moved fast enough for her, and most couldn’t keep up. You can now rest easy, Jan, we’ll take it from here, and we promise we’ll keep cussing those damn slow drivers!
Jan is survived by her spouse, Dale Bloom, of Lewiston; daughter Dianna Lineberry (Bret Watson), of Lewiston; sons Michael Bloom (Brandy Harris), of Seattle, and Gregory Bloom, of Coeur d’Alene; granddaughter Meghan Jeffreys, of Lewiston; grandsons Joshua Jeffreys, of Pocatello, Jacob Lineberry, of Pocatello, and Justin Lineberry (Amber), of Twin Falls; bonus grandson Kalahale Murrell, of Lewiston; great-granddaughters Sofia Riddle, of Pocatello, and Tomi Murrell, of Lewiston; sisters Miyo Koba, of Moses Lake, Wash., Margie Hattori, of Richland, and Fumi Nakamura, of Bellevue, Wash., as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by both parents; in-laws John and Anna Bloom; sisters Kiyo Osumi and Yuri Kikuchi; brothers Joe Konishi and Ichiro Konishi; and grandson Cody Jeffreys.
A service is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., No. 4044, Lewiston, followed by a graveside service. A small luncheon will follow at the Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Memorial donations can be sent to Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, 1539 Road 19, Powell, WY 82435. You may sign the online guestbook at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.