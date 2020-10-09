Janice Rae Knittel

Mom was born Janice Rae Stotz at home July 26, 1942, to June and Jacob Stotz in Akron, Iowa. She was the fourth of 11 children.
Her family traveled throughout her childhood and she grew up in South Dakota, Wyoming and Idaho.
When asked how she wanted to be remembered, Mom simply stated that she hoped people remember her being nice. She was so much more than just nice; she was a loyal and fierce protector of her children and younger siblings. Right, wrong or indifferent, she was a mama bear and would not back down. She was a loving, generous, devoted friend, sister, auntie, wife, mother and grandmother.
Unimpressed by our dad’s good looks and charm, she finally agreed to marry him after three dates and constant proposals. They were married within three weeks of knowing each other and were married for 52 years, until his death in 2013. During their marriage, they raised four children, Becky Myers (David), David (Valentina), Scott (Jennifer) and Dennis (Heather).
At 42, Mom confessed her need for a savior. She humbled herself and trusted Christ as her savior. On Oct. 1, Christ escorted her into the home that he had been preparing for her.
She is survived by her four children, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and six siblings. She was preceded in death by our dad, David; grandson Kyle; mother June; father Jacob; and siblings Jeanette, Jakie, Dianne and Donnie Jim.
Mom’s life was a gift to those who knew her and she will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at her place at 1374 Sycamore St. in Clarkston.
Mother unselfishly donated her body to science. Cremation and scattering of ashes will be made at a later date.