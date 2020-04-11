Janice M. Walker was born to Wilton O. Lincoln and Madeline (Bundy) Lincoln on July 12, 1936. She passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was 83.
Her early years were spent in Gifford, where she started school. When her dad enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces, her family moved to the Lewiston Orchards, where she went to school, later to Pullman and then to Lapwai, where she graduated from in 1954.
Shortly after graduation, she married Charles J. Luce. They had two children, a son, Charles W. (Trish) Luce, of Raliegh, N.C., and a daughter, Julene (George) Dorion, of Asotin. After divorcing, she married William Walker. They also divorced.
Janice was a member of the Asotin United Methodist Church, where she was involved in their work. She loved traveling and quilting, especially with the ladies at the Gifford Homemakers Club. She also enjoyed handwork, cooking and baking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Janene.
She is survived by her two children, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Janice is also survived by her sister, Jewel (Leroy) Steigers.
Thank you to the great care given to Janice these last four years by Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Clarkston. Following Janice’s wishes, there will be no service. Love you — “Cit.”