Janice M. Lohman

After years of batting dementia, Janice left us to return home to our heavenly father on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the age of 81. She spent her last moments with her family.

Janice was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Lewiston to George and Phyllis Dennler, of the Fix Ridge area of Juliaetta and she was the middle of the three sisters. Her older sister, Arlene, and her younger sister, Linda, both proceeded her in death.