Janice M. Lohman

After years of batting dementia, Janice left us to return home to our heavenly father on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the age of 81. She spent her last moments with her family.
Janice was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Lewiston to George and Phyllis Dennler, of the Fix Ridge area of Juliaetta and she was the middle of the three sisters. Her older sister, Arlene, and her younger sister, Linda, both proceeded her in death.
She attended school through the years in Genesee and spent her Sundays attending the Julietta Lutheran Church. Faith and her love for our heavenly father was constantly something she cherished. She was rarely seen without a beautiful cross around her neck. The love of Sunday church and prayers were passed from her to her daughters and grandchildren.
Janice was in high school when she met the love of her life and soon to be forever husband. Love blossomed quickly for her and Gerald, and when he returned from the service, they were married on June 1, 1961 and they were married 59 years and that was not long enough for them. Once married, they moved to Lewiston, where Gary went to work at the Potlatch Mill and Janice became a wonderful housewife.
In 1962, they were blessed with their first daughter Vicki, followed by their second daughter, Wendy in 1965. Her girls were the light of her life. She was always active with them growing up, whether it was softball, 4-H, waterskiing or every school event.
Janice was not only blessed with family, but with friends as well. Building long-lasting friendships was never a problem for Janice. Janice, with her close friend Sharon, opened a beer store called Suds and Soda. Another passion of hers was the game of pinochle. Once every month, for about 40 years, she would get together with the same group of women and play pinochle for hours. They called themselves the CW Club.
As time went on, she and Gary finally were able to build their dream house on Cougar Ridge, in Lewiston, as they had always hoped, they were able to celebrate several holidays and special occasions in their lovely home. Janice was a very crafty woman. From painting to making centerpieces and wreathes, which she would enter in local craft fairs, she was constantly being creative. Her decorations for holidays, especially Christmas, were never lacking.
She was a very active grandparent and eventually great-grandparent. Her love for her grandchildren was never questioned. It was seen through endless hours spent in cold ice rinks, or chairs in hot summer heat. She would love driving to Steptoe, to meet up with daughter Vicki, to get the grandchildren, taking them to spend time with her and Ampa in Lewiston. Her first grandchild, Kindra, tacked the names Amma and Ampa on them and it stuck so well, that Janice even had her car license plate changed to read AMMA.
When her first great-grandchild, Colton, was born, she loved singing nursery rhymes and sharing her love for Starbucks with him. When she was blessed with more great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Killian, she was over the moon and loved every moment she got to spend with them.
Her kindness, warm heart, humor and unconditional love will never be forgotten. She leaves us all with such wonderful and strong memories.
Janice was preceded in death by the love of her life and best friend, her husband Gary, and her parents, George and Phyllis Dennler. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Lohman-Hankins and her husband David, her daughter Wendy Lohman, granddaughter Kindra Hankins, grandson Kaylin Hankins and his wife Elise, her great-grandson Colton Martindale, great-granddaughter Madilyn Hankins, great-grandson Killian Hankins, and stepsister Pat Albers and husband Bill, daughter Kris and family.
At this time, there will be no service. However, her daughters wish to celebrate her life at a later time next summer. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston was in charge of arrangements.