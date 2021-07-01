Janice L. Horne, 90, left this troubled Earth and entered into her eternal home in Heaven on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Mom was born Aug. 24, 1930, in McAllen, Texas, to Gerald I. Lambert and Isabelle Reaugh Lambert. She was the oldest of six children — four girls and two boys.
Mom graduated from McAllen High School in 1947 and married William E. Forsythe later that same year. The newlyweds moved to College Place, Texas, where Bill went to Texas A&M College and Mom started work at the local phone company.
After Bill’s graduation from Texas A&M, they moved back to McAllen where their daughter Margaret Ruth “Margie” was born in the summer of 1950. Soon an offer of employment received from Lockheed Aeronautics of Burbank, Calif., caused them to pull up roots again and move to California.
A son, William Jr. “Bill” and two years later a daughter, Cinde, joined the family while in Burbank. Janet, the youngest, was born in 1956 but by that time the family had moved to Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley of California.
A couple of years later, Mom and our father divorced. It was a very big change for all of us as Mom became a single parent and joined the outside workforce full time with four young children. She went to work at Litton Data Systems and continued employment with them until her retirement about 20 years later. Times were tight for us, but there were many good times too.
One day a special man walked into Mom’s life who also worked for Litton, and on June 16, 1963, she married Donald F. Horne in Las Vegas. Don became a willing stepfather to her four children, but the oldest was 13 years old and definitely not easy to get along with because of mistrust issues.
All of a sudden, we were going on family outings, out to movies, dinner, day trips and family vacations. We had never done these things with a father before, and even Margie came around and started to trust. Soon Don became “Dad.”
Don’s son, Steven H. Horne, came to live with us in the summer of 1964. While Steve was officially our stepbrother, he quickly became “our brother” and Mom’s son. Mom never referred to Steve as anything but her son and was very adamant about it.
In 1979, Mom and Dad retired and moved to Idaho. Cinde, her husband, Frank, and their son, Jason, joined the folks in the move. Several months later in the year, Margie, her husband, Pete, and her two children moved to Lewiston also.
The folks loved to travel and bought a motorhome. They traveled to Texas and Washington many times, visiting Mom’s sisters and brothers and their families; and just truly loving it. There were also annual trips made to Hawaii to visit where Dad grew up, his mother and his brother, Harold, and Harold’s family.
Over the years, Mom worked at several banks in Lewiston and for several years, she and Dad worked at McDonald’s.
Mom and Dad were members of the Orchards United Methodist Church and she worked in the church office, helped coordinate Communion and helped with potluck dinners, rummage sales, etc. Donald F. Horne passed away on June 4, 1994. But Mom continued working at the church well into her 80s.
Janice is survived by her five children: three daughters, Margaret R. Weber (Mark), of Lewiston, Cinde Riselvato, of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Janet Katz, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and two sons, William “Bill” Forsythe Jr., of Tarzana, Calif., and Steven H. Horne, of Roseville, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Other survivors include two sisters, Mary Alice Powell, of San Antonio, Texas, and Vivian Pennell, of Orofino, and brother David H. Lambert and his wife, Nina, of Bryan, Texas.
Predeceased in addition to Donald Horne include sister Aleida Anne Haney and brother Gerald W. Lambert and his wife, SueAnn.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Orchards United Methodist Church in Lewiston.
Margie, Steven, Bill, Cinde and Janet would like to take this opportunity to express our enormous thanks to Shelli Anderson (the oldest granddaughter) for her dedication to and wonderful care of our mother.