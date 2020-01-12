While surrounded by her family, Janice F. Brown passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. She suffers no longer and has been returned to her maker, where she is wrapped in his love.
Janice was born July 28, 1942, in Orofino, to Mervin H. Johnson and Bonnadel F. (Donner) Johnson. She grew up in Headquarters, Idaho, and the family moved to Lewiston in 1956, where she resided the majority of her life.
Janice is survived by her children, Lisa R. (Arnot) Wilcox (spouse, Shane Wilcox), Jeffrey S. Arnot and Pamela K. (Broemeling) Pearson; siblings Cheryl A. Jackson, Richard M. Johnson and Melia R. McIntire (spouse, Jim McIntire); grandchildren Casey J. Genoway, Jessica R. (DeAtley) Bean (spouse, Kyle Bean), Randi Arnot, Jodi Simpson and Jason Simpson; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephew, John Jackson (spouse, Kim Jackson), and daughter Brianna (Jackson) Van Trojen, and niece Dani (Jackson) Andrus (spouse, Kip Andrus) and their children, Kade and Sara Andrus.
Janice was preceded in death by her father, Mervin H. Johnson; mother Bonnadel F. (Donner) Schneider; her paternal grandparents, Ruben and Della Johnson; and maternal grandparents George Donner and Ida (Mead) Donner.
Janice found great joy in the outdoors. She loved to fly fish, camp, hike, feel the rush of the water on her skin, hear the sound of a mountain stream and the smell of fresh pine and cedar in the air. She also loved her horses and to “grab a handful of mane,” swing herself up on her horse and ride as far as they could throughout the hills of Headquarters. Janice was also a “Fishin’ Magician.” She was a skilled and avid fisherman and enjoyed taking many friends and family members out in the boat to catch steelhead. She spent hundreds of hours on the river perfecting her craft. She would study the currents, water flows, read and log statistics and track steelhead runs.
Preparing for a trip out in the boat was a joy for her. She would tune lures to make sure they would swim straight, sharpen hooks, load reels with proper line and make sure all the gear was in optimum condition to bring in the fish. Weather did not play a factor in her choice to fish. Family and friends all remember freezing or getting soaked while hunkered in the boat waiting for the big one to strike. “Minty” hot chocolate sipped from a thermos often offered us comfort on those cold winter fishing days.
Janice also loved the five-letter word “BINGO,” and there may have been a time or two (or more) when Janice went MIA for this particular hobby. Janice was a skilled woman who took great pride in any project. She always had a large, fruitful garden and enjoyed canning and preserving her yield. She loved geology and rock-hounding, tackling any home-improvement or remodeling project and was very talented in the same. Janice was a beautiful, resilient and strong woman, yet very soft at her core. She had a surprisingly wicked sense of humor and when Janice laughed, we all laughed. Janice will be deeply missed by those of us who remain, but is now among the many angels who passed before her and she rests in complete peace.
A service is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston. A celebration of life and time for sharing will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Community Center. A light lunch will be provided.
Condolences may be offered at vassar-rawls.com.