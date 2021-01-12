Janice E. Haase, Colfax native and former Asotin resident, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Garfield County Memorial Hospital in Pomeroy. She was 87.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 in the chapel of Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax. Burial will follow at the Colfax Cemetery.
Janice was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Colfax to James and Katherine Thompson Shaw. Her mother and father operated the Table Service Grocery store on Main Street in Colfax for many years. Janice attended Colfax schools and graduated from Colfax High School. She worked for many years as a waitress at Pete’s in Colfax. While there she met Herbert Haase, of Washtucna, and they were married on Dec. 10, 1967, in Coeur d’Alene. Janice had been married before and she and Herb moved with her four children to Washtucna, where she kept very busy as a homemaker and mother. Janice worked as a cafeteria assistant in the Washtucna school and later at the drive-in and café in town for many years. She liked spending time with the family and, as it continued to grow, she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. Herb kept busy working and puttering so Janice found plenty of time to work indoors or watch TV; she especially enjoying her Westerns or the Turner Classic Movies.
They moved to Asotin in 1998, and she went to work at Albertsons in Clarkston. They had a small cabin in the Blue Mountains near Pomeroy and spent many days at the cabin. About four months ago, they moved to the cabin near Pomeroy.
Janice is survived by her husband, Herbert; three children, James Grant, of Florida, Joseph, of Portland, Ore., and Jeannine Parkins, of Lind, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves several cousins in the area, including Jim Krouse, of Colfax.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie and by a son, Jay as well as her parents.
Online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.