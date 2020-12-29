Janice E. Beirl, 76, of Lewiston, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
She was born May 12, 1944, in Rochelle, Ill., to Albert Batchelor and Florence Andrist.
Janice married James J. Beirl and, between the two of them, they raised nine children, Jim (Kim) Beirl, Patricia (Russell) Mitchell, Mike (Diane) Beirl, Mary McLaughlin, Matt (Dean) Beirl, Teresa Beirl, Debra (Jim) Stamper, Billy Thrash and Brian Beirl; along with 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; mother Flossie; stepdad Donald; son Brian; in-laws Alice Beirl and Joe Beirl; and sister Deloris.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston, and her burial will take place in May.