Janice Dean Brobst

Janice Dean Brobst, 86, longtime Pullman resident, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Janice was born Oct. 14, 1935, in San Diego, to Carl Schmitt and Maurine (Brill) Schmitt. She grew up in Carlsbad, Calif., graduating from Oceanside High School in 1952.

Janice married Richard Wasson in 1958. The couple soon settled in Hawaii. She loved Hawaii and enjoyed everything it offered. After her divorce from Wasson, she moved to Lafayette, Ind., where she met Dr. Duane Brobst while studying for her bachelor’s degree. They were married Nov. 27, 1970, at Simpson United Methodist Church, in Pullman.