Janice Chloe Daum passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Oak Creek Care Center in Kimberly, Idaho.
She was with her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Noel Akin. Jan’s favorite country music was quietly playing as family stories of camping trips and gatherings were told.
Janice was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Lewiston to Frances and Ben Byers. She spent time living in the Clearwater region in Pierce, Lewiston and finally Kamiah before moving to the care facility in Kimberly.
Janice grew up in a family where gatherings with those who loved music were most important. She played a variety of musical instruments, but was an amazing keyboard artist. Whenever there was a family gathering, everyone ended the evening in the living room around the piano, playing music and singing songs. Jan always said she could never make it as a professional piano player in Nashville, because she sounded too much like her idol, Floyd Cramer. One of the last songs she played was “The Last Date,” by Cramer. In addition to family gatherings, Jan loved to garden, camp, hunt, and fish and was an avid huckleberry picker, until she could no longer climb the hills and navigate the brush; she directed huckleberry picking after that. She was also a wonderful cook and hostess.
Jan tended bar in the Lewiston area until she and Jack started a rain gutter business. Jack and Jan moved to Kamiah where she worked bartending and then at the Flying B Ranch. Jack passed away in 2012.
Jan was preceded in death by parents, Ben and Frances Byers; her sisters Geraldine Samuels, Linda Lukenbill, Julie York and her brother Barnie Byers; husband, Jack Daum; and great-granddaughters Katerina and Amy Oliwek.
Jan is survived by her children, Carl King Jr., Lisa Fischer and Dan (Mary) King, of Lewiston, and Kimberly (Noel) Akin, of Palouse; grandchildren include Jeremy (Valeena) Fischer, Jack (Karrie) Fischer, Chauntel (Jeff) Oliwek, Ashley King, Dallas King, Emily Akin and Elizabeth Akin, along with six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family will plan a celebration of life to be held at a later date. The family requests that if you play music you bring your instruments for one last jam in her memory.
If you wish to contact the family or would like to be notified of her celebration of life please send an email to JansOneLastJam@gmail.com.