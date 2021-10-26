Janice Bergeson Vassar, 74, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, with her husband and son holding her hands. She left her family and friends too early and opened a huge hole in our hearts. Her cause of death was the result of complications from sepsis and pneumonia. Janice did not have COVID-19 and was a staunch proponent of vaccinations.
Janice was born to Rulon Call and Dorothy (Harlow) Bergeson on July 22, 1947, in Pendleton, Ore. The third of four sisters, Jan lived in several western states as her dad pursued his career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Moving as an infant from Pendleton, Jan spent nine years in Zillah, Wash., and then moved to Portland, Ore., where the family stayed four years.
In 1961, Jan’s dad took a leave of absence from civil service and moved the family to Ahwaz, Iran. Jan was in eighth grade at the time, and since there was no local school available to her, she flew — by herself — to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend The American School. This was a difficult time for Jan, and she suffered being away from her family. Eventually, however, she adjusted and became a confident and independent teenager who marched around Europe with her tourist family.
This one year of adventure led to a lifelong love of travel and exploration, as well as an insatiable desire to learn about new places and cultures.
When the family returned to the U.S. in 1962, they settled in Window Rock, Ariz., on the Navajo Reservation. In the small high school, Jan took full advantage of every available activity: choir, band, thespians, Latin club and cheerleading. She loved every sport but was not athletic herself. At a school field day, she decided to try her hand at tennis. At the end of the game, she thought she would jump the net to congratulate her opponent, caught her foot, and ended in a heap with banged up knees. The story became a family favorite — Jan could always laugh at herself.
Janice graduated from Window Rock High School with a 4.0 GPA in 1965, and in the fall attended Arizona State University and then the University of New Mexico. After her time at those universities, she married, took on the role of housewife, and started a family. Daughter Stacy came along in April 1969, and Jan, who had always loved babies, was so happy. Son Daniel was born in June 1971, and Jan had to put on her track shoes. Life was busy, and she loved every minute of it and was so happy to participate in all the kids’ activities.
After moving to Lewiston in 1976, Janice decided to pursue college and take on a daily commute up the Lewiston grade and across the Palouse to attend Washington State University. It was a big challenge, but in 1978 she graduated Summa Cum Laude (4.0) with a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a public administration option and was a member of Phi Beta National Scholastic Honorary.
In June of 1977, Janice began a career in administration for the City of Lewiston as an intern. She went on to become city clerk, executive assistant to the city manager, director of administrative services, and in 1992 became city manager. During her tenure, Janice managed several significant capital improvements including the airport, the solid waste transfer station, new playgrounds and new roadways. The completion of Bryden Canyon Road was the project that pleased her the most. She loved the city and was dedicated to its citizens.
When Jan — a busy single mother — met John Vassar, they hit it off immediately, although John made Jan wait to start dating to make sure she was ready for a new relationship. Once they got together, marrying June 22, 1984, it was the beginning of a life full of adventure.
John taught Jan to appreciate watching him fish as they camped throughout north Idaho. Eventually, sisters Maxine and Suzie (and husband Steve) joined the camping trips. Jan loved a good prank, so the first time Suzie came camping Jan and Max told her there was a shower in the campground. Suzie gathered her towel, clean clothes, and toiletries and set off walking around looking for it. Jan and Max laughed and laughed every time they saw her go around the loop — the only place to “shower” was in the creek.
To Jan’s great delight, Stacy and Dan each provided her with two grandchildren: Sarah and Joey, and Madelynn and Emma. She was so happy to enjoy babies again, and through the years her grandchildren remained the light of her life and a source of great joy. Janice loved being with her children, and especially the grandchildren, on summer vacations, skiing trips and holidays.
Jan retired from the city in 2006 as Lewiston’s longest serving manager but did not give up on public service. She volunteered as a Guardian Ad Litem for CASA, advocating for abused or neglected children, as well as serving on the Idaho Transportation Department Board since 2010. Her proudest achievement on the ITD board was helping acquire funding and approval for the improvements on Highway 95 from Thorn Creek to Moscow.
Recently, she volunteered at the Community Action Food Bank in Lewiston. She was a member of Chapter BR of P.E.O, the Tsceminicum Club and she enjoyed her book club and mahjong friends. Her dedication to helping people, her deep empathy for those in need and her innate kindness touched many.
She and John also had a lot of fun. They started taking trips to Europe, where they visited dozens of countries and toured their fair share of churches, museums and historic sites. Retirement was a sweet time in their lives.
Jan will always be remembered for her warm heart and good character.
Janice is survived by her husband John; her daughter and son-in-law Stacy Speicher and James Edwards, of Seattle; her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Billie Speicher, of Hillsboro, Ore.; her grandchildren. Sarah and Joey Martin, and Madelynn and Emma Speicher; her sisters, Myrna Morrison, of Zillah, Wash., Suzanne Babcock, of Vancouver, Wash., and Maxine Delano, of Redmond, Wash., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephews Joey Morrison and Steve Adams.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., in Lewiston. Sister Margie Schmidt, OSB, will officiate. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly Red Lion) at 621 21st in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Action Food Bank, 124 New Sixth St., Lewiston, ID 83501; the Lewiston Library Foundation, P.O. Box 1055, Lewiston, ID 83501 and CASA — 2nd Judicial District, P.O. Box 1463, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is handling arrangements.