On Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, my beautiful redheaded best friend, companion, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at Avalon Care Center, Spokane, with family by her side. She loved our Lord and is now rejoicing with Him and free of her pain that plagued her for many years.
Jan was born March 14, 1943, in Lewiston to Wanda and Rudolf Hansen. Shortly thereafter, her family moved to Central Point, Ore. She attended school there and graduated from Crater High School. Following high school, she attended Emanuel School of Nursing in Portland, Ore. Upon obtaining her registered nurse degree, she was hired by the hospital to work in the emergency room.
Jan met Bob on a blind date in Portland. Bob was living in Tacoma at the time. Love blossomed quickly and they were married three months later on Sept., 26, 1970. Jan moved to Tacoma, where they made their home for the next 36 years. While in Tacoma, Jan worked for the Pierce County Hospital, Goodwill Industries Medical Clinic and a medical clinic in the Port of Tacoma. Bob worked for the City of Tacoma.
In 2004, they both decided on retirement and they moved to Lewiston. They had purchased a home overlooking the Snake River six months earlier. While in Lewiston, they attended Orchards Community Church, took up dancing through which they made many great friends and were also members of the Tacoma Elks Club and Clarkston Moose Club. In March of 2020, Jan and Bob moved to Spokane to be closer to their family. They made their home on the Five Mile Prairie and resided there until Jan’s passing.
Jan and Bob were blessed with two children: Brad (Cristi), of Deer Park, and Renee (Joe), of Spokane. They were also blessed with 12 grandchildren: Josh (Kate), Nicholas, Ben (Paige), Garrett, Kimberlee, Caleb, Lyndsey, Tori, Katey, Abbi, Clara and Robby, and great-granddaughter Ally. Jan loved each one and each one was very special to her. She is also survived by her aunts Betty Personett and Marlene DeFord (Bob), of Lewiston, her brother Paul Hansen (Linda), of Central Point, Ore., and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jan loved to travel, including four trips to China, trips to British Columbia, Alaska, the East Coast and various western states. She enjoyed gardening and finding a good thrift store treasure.
She is greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service is being planned for Lewiston in the spring.