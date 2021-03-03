Janet Suzanne (Young) Bender

“I’m not in the obits today.”
And so began each day for Janet Bender ... until Monday, March 1, 2021, because on the day before (Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 4 p.m.), Janet Bender quickly left this earth to be with her Loving Savior, Jesus, and her beloved husband, Brook, whom she had missed for the past 15 years.
Her life began Dec. 27, 1935, in Aberdeen, S.D., when she was born to Grandpa Bruce and Grandma Eletha, the youngest of four children. The family moved to southeast Portland, Ore., not long after that, where Janet played cello in school and piano on her parents’ old player piano. She met her future husband, Brook Bender, in Portland and had a beautiful wedding June 17, 1960.
Clarkston became their home in 1966 and Janet got her wish of dying in the home where she had raised her daughters and continued to live after Brook’s death. The memories she created there included baking, sewing, gardening, singing around that old piano with her daughters, camping, multiple church activities and volunteering with the high school band. Once her daughters left for college, then marriage, she helped her husband at Brook’s Auto Service. Her daughters, all three being her favorite, blessed her with seven grandchildren and then 4.5 great-grandchildren that she adored.
One of Janet’s favorite things to do was enjoying the music, piano playing and singing of her pastor, Jon Van Vogt. As a way of sharing that, Janet’s life will be celebrated at 6 p.m. today at SonRise Baptist Church in the Clarkston Heights. Cookies and socks will be shared.
Janet was preceded in death by Brook J. Bender and is survived by her daughters, Teri, Nanci and Kristi, and their husbands.