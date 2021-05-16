In the early morning of Saturday, May 8, 2021, Jesus called our momma, Janet Schaack, home to be with him. Gail, Rich and I held her hands as she peacefully passed into God’s arms.
The world became a better place on July 20, 1933, in Wenatchee, Wash., when Orval and Marie Hopkins welcomed their baby girl, Janet, into their lives. This is where Momma was raised. As a kid, she helped out in an apple orchard, and she worked her first job at Woolworths. Later on, in Chelan, Wash., is where she met Harry Schaack. They were married Nov. 15, 1950. Janet and Harry started their family together soon after. Richard was her first-born. Momma lost a baby boy after Richard, and then had her third boy, Harry Jr. After the boys were born, Mom and Dad moved to Orofino, where she went on to have her three girls, Connie, Gail and Becky.
One thing I will always remember about my mom is how hard of a worker she was. She worked tirelessly on their farm, raising her five children with my dad. She also spent 20 years working at The Centre in Orofino.
After Dad passed away in 2009, Mom moved in with Rich and I, where she enjoyed her final years surrounded by so much love and many visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a lover of Pepsi and always enjoyed a good movie, especially “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir.” I was blessed with many years with my mom, watching old movies together, laughing and enjoying our time together.
Mom loved everything purple. The color brought her so much joy. Everywhere she looked in her room, she could see the color purple to make her smile. She also loved Jesus and reading her Daily Bread.
She was the most loving, forgiving person I have ever known. She had a witty personality and always brought a smile to everyone’s face who was around her. She was my best friend, always so kind and loving.
Mom was full of stories from her life living through the Great Depression and knew all about all the old movie stars. She was an incredible cook who made the most delicious stew and fry bread. That is one of many things we will miss.
Mom was one of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Marie Hopkins; her three brothers, Ted, Luke and Richard; and one sister, Shirley; her husband, Harry Schaack; her two sons, baby boy and Harry Jr.; and her grandson, Joshua.
She has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was the best Nana to them. The kids loved sharing treats with her and playing with her stuffed animals.
Momma wanted to give a few special thanks to people who have been there over the years through the good times and the hard times.
Thank you to my husband, Rich Ewing, for moving her in and taking care of her. After Mom lost her ability to walk, he would always be there to carry her to and from the car for countless trips to the hospital over the last 12 years. He never missed a night of telling her he loved her before bed. Mom wanted me to say, “Thank you and I love you, son!”
Thank you to Anita Ringering, her doctor, and the Advanced Home Hospice team. Sonya Jackson, mom’s caregiver, for your care, love and support. Thank you to Casey Edigar, her bonus daughter, for all you did. Thank you Pastor Jamie Joiner, who was so good to Mom, like family.
A special thank you to her grand- and great-grandkids, to Patrick, Lacie, and Lou, Andrew, Hailey, Hank and Hattie, and Dalton, Brittany, Bennett and Weston for always being there for Nana. She loved you all so much.
Thank you to my sister, Gail. Mom loved you so very much.
Thank you to all the love shown to us with Mom’s passing. We are truly blessed.
Until we meet again, Momma, I will miss you each day. I will hold you close every day and think of you often. Thank you for being such an amazing woman, friend, movie buddy, nana and mom.
All my love,
Becky Jo
“He speaks and the sound of his voice is so sweet the birds hush their singing and the melody that he gave to me within my heart is ringing.”
Per Mom’s wishes, a small service will be held at a later date.