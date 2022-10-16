Janet Rose

Our beloved Janet passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, surrounded and tended to by her family amid an infinite amount of love and affection. Those who have experienced standing vigil for a loved one as they pass know the burden is heavy, but in time — we know we will look back and realize it was a wonderful gift that she gave to us. To care for her and express our unconditional love as she had done for us every single moment of her life. We were so blessed.

Janet lived an amazing life. She grew up overseas and spent her high school years in Honolulu. She was a childhood friend of Squeaky Fromme (yes that Squeaky) and a high school classmate of Bette Midler (we’ll probably never be able to watch the movie “Beaches” again).