Janet R. White died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, after a short illness.
Jan was born Jan. 21, 1942, to Ronald Robert and Jean Lorene (Trout) Sodorff, in Moscow. She lived on a farm outside of Moscow with her parents and grandparents, Ethel and Ora Trout. She moved with her parents to Lewiston in the middle of the first grade and attended Orchards Elementary School, as well as McGee Elementary School. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960.
Jan married Dale Frost in November 1960 and that marriage ended in divorce. She married John R. White in December 1973 and they had a wonderful life together until his death in October 2014.
John and Jan enjoyed many cruises, golf vacations to the West Coast and California, and shopping trips to New York, Las Vegas, Seattle and Portland. Jan participated in John’s 50th Harvard Business class reunion and renewed wonderful friendships.
Jan worked for the Social Security Administration for 28 years and retired in 2002.
Jan is survived by her special friend, Sharon Kaschmitter; sisters Judy (Eric) Lundgren, of Clarkston, and Sue Barker and Donna (John) Daniel, both of Lewiston; her sister-in-law, Cherryl Sodorff, of Lewiston; and her stepson, Dick (Julie) White, of Clarkston. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and her puppy, Jillie. She was predeceased by her grandparents, parents, husband and brothers, Dennis Sodorff and Terry Sodorff.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Normal Hill Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Helping Hands Rescue and the Lewiston Humane Society.