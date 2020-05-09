Janet R. Sprenger Sprute was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Moscow, to rural Genesee farmers Frank and Helen Sprenger. She died Tuesday, April 5, 2020, at Tender Care Home, Clarkston. She was 78.
She grew up on the farm as her dad’s little “tag along,” accompanying him whenever possible to the barn, the lumber yard, or a cattle sale. She was introduced to farm chores early, learning to drive the tractor at age 8. Being the oldest had its advantages, but there was also time to learn household chores. There were always dishes to wash and baking to do. She made her first cake from scratch at age 8 and that began a lifetime love of baking. At age 9, she joined 4-H and each year learned new skills. 4-H and county fairs became a big part of her life.
One of her proudest moments was winning a trip as a contestant to the Pillsbury Grand National Bake-Off, only the third person from Idaho to do so. It was a wonderful experience for a 17-year-old Idaho farm girl. 4-H provided many learning opportunities, including two trips to national 4-H events.
She graduated from Genesee High School and the University of Idaho, earning a bachelor’s and a master’s in home economics. Her first job was as an extension home economist. She later worked for H&R Block, the IRS and eventually had her own tax preparation business for 30 years.
She married Tom Sprute on Sept. 12, 1964. They made their home in Lewiston, where Tom worked for Potlatch Corp. Together they designed and built their dream home in 1980. There was plenty of room for a garden, a few fruit trees and 50 rose bushes. Janet spent a lot of summer hours tending to the roses. In 1993, she was appointed to the Nez Perce County Fair Board and has served continuously since. Her love of fairs continued.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, and little dog, Abby. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Rita Sprenger, of Beaverton, Ore.; nieces Shannon Spicciati (Alan) of Auburn, Wash., and Kelli Shuster (Dave) of Portland, Ore.; great-nephews Andrew and Sam Spicciati, of Auburn, Wash., and Nate and Ian Shuster, of Portland, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sets of grandparents; and her brother, Stewart.
Formal services will be planned for later this year. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.