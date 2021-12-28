Janet R. Klatt

Janet Rose Klatt, 67, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home in Asotin after many years battling cancer, COPD and other medical issues.
Janet was born July 29, 1954, in Goldendale, Wash., to Charles L. and Pauletta J. Westfall Klatt. The Klatt family lived in Lewiston, Culdesac and Southwick, Idaho, throughout Janet’s youth. Janet attended elementary school in Southwick and Juliaetta. She moved to Lewiston with her mother and sister before middle school and after her parents divorced. At Lewiston High School, Janet participated in a number of sports and then graduated there.
Janet stayed close with her father, Charles, and two siblings; brother David, two years older, and sister Valerie, two years younger.
In 1975, Janet married Richard J. “Rick” Wagar, living and working in the Lewiston valley. It was during these times that Janet found great enjoyment shooting pool and throwing darts. Janet and Rick separated and several years later, in March 1984, this marriage ended in divorce. No children came from this union.
Janet worked mostly in the food service industry. She worked in many restaurants and bars in the Lewiston area. She was an excellent cook and loved to be in the kitchen. Janet eventually went to work for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, where she worked until her retirement. Before her employment with the state of Washington, she met her life partner, Patricia J. “Pat” Francis. They built a life together, buying and building on property along Coeur d’Alene Lake and traveling the country in a motor home or flying to Mexico or Hawaii. Janet and Pat were avid sports fans and loved to conduct a football pool among their friends. Go Seahawks! When Janet’s health began to deteriorate, they had to scale back much of their travel but still spent time at the lake; almost always in the company of their Scottish terriers, Murdoc and Magruder, and often with good friend Judi. Jan and Pat would have celebrated 41 years together in January.
Janet always lived near to, loved and kept a caring eye on her mother, Pauletta Hamilton, and late stepfather, Ladd. They were a huge part of her life. When traveling, Janet would try to include her mother on trips to Hawaii and the Oregon coast. They had adjacent properties at the lake and spent many evenings on the deck enjoying happy hour and listening to the Seattle Mariners.
Janet also adored her nieces when special events brought everyone together. Anna and Nichole lived closer and often saw Aunt Janet at the lake. Samantha lived in Seattle but Janet followed her achievements and was impressed watching her mature. We believe Janet is now getting hugs from, and catching up with, Kelly Montana, who we lost at a very young age.
Janet is survived by her partner, Pat, of Asotin; mother, Pauletta Hamilton, and partner, Bob, of Lewiston; brother David (Deb) Klatt, of Kendrick; sister Valerie (Michel) Brotman, of LaQuinta, Calif.; stepbrother Frank (Lori) Klatt, of Phoenix; brother-in-law John (Lorie) Francis, of Rolla, Mo.; sister-in-law Kaye (Clif) White, of Olympia; sister-in-law Janet (Gene) Short, of Orem, Utah; nieces Anna Bruce and partner Julian, of Clarkston, Nichole (James) Waham, of Juliaetta, Samantha (Rob) Rouphail, of Philadelphia, Lyndsy Klatt, of Phoenix; nephews Jason and Adam Brotman, of Seattle, and Justin and Jonathon Klatt, of Phoenix; and many great-nieces and nephews who always put a smile on Jan’s face.
Janet was preceded in death by her father, Charles L. Klatt; stepmother, Rose Klatt; niece, Kelly M. Hamerton; stepfather, Ladd Hamilton; father-in-law, Lyman Francis; and mother-in-law, Esther Francis.
The family thanks Janet’s many doctors, including the late Dr. Mountjoy and staff, and the wonderful care given by Elite Home Health and Hospice program and nurses — especially Marsha and Connie — longtime friend Judi, and a big thank you to the Valley Fire and Ambulance Departments for the many transports and lifts over the years.
No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending a donation in Janet’s name to Meals on Wheels or your local fire department.