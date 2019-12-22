Janet Marie Shalley, 86, covered with a blanket of her precious great-grandchildren and hugging her white teddy bear, gently passed into eternal joy on the morning of Sept. 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. She had resided there for three months; her body had simply worn out.
“Sunshine Janet” was born Dec. 29, 1932, to John and Margaret (Grimm) Kufner, in Salem, Ore.
She graduated from North Salem High School and married her sweetheart, Johnny Rex, on July 20, 1952. Together they raised three children, living in Salem, Aumsville, and Terrebonne, Ore. After their divorce in 1987, Janet married her square-dancing friend, Carl Shalley, in 1990. They lived in Sagle and Sandpoint, and then moved to Clarkston before divorcing in 2000.
Throughout her life, Janet was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church. She lived her trust in God the Father. She shared her love of Jesus, her Lord, Savior, and best friend. She poured out the love of the Holy Spirit on her family, friends and all those she met, always seeking to meet the needs of others.
When her rheumatoid and osteoarthritis advanced, Janet sold her Clarkston home and moved to Royal Plaza assisted living in Lewiston, where she happily lived for many years, always looking out for those less fortunate than her. In October of 2018, a series of minor strokes left her wheelchair-bound. Janet gracefully moved to the long-term care side of Royal Plaza, sharing a room with her 100-year-old friend, Gladys Moser. After respiratory problems and foot surgery in June 2019, Janet then moved to Life Care Center of Lewiston, where she enjoyed excellent loving care, new friendships, bingo buddies and outside strolls pushed by her great-grandsons, Benjamin and Ethan.
The following comments from friends and family after Janet’s death are a beautiful testament to her life: “Janet was truly one of a kind and dearly loved by many;” “She was a wonderful lady;” “Such a special woman;” “A fabulous cook, we still use many of her recipes;” “Full of hugs;” “She was so proud of and loved all of her children and grandchildren so much;” “One of the nicest ladies I ever had the pleasure to meet. Straight forward, no nonsense, full of life and love for everybody;” “So thoughtful, never forgetting us with cards and calls;” “Janet had such a huge impact on my life, and all because of her kindness, generosity, and her horse named Starfire;” “All these years she never forgot a birthday. We’d pray together and talk. Boy, she sure loved Jesus;” “A wonderful aunt;” “She treated me and my girls like family, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary or holiday;” “I am who I am today because of godmom Janet’s unconditional love and support for me. She believed in my singing;” “Janet was a blessing to those that knew her;” “Grandma truly loved us and was always rooting us on in life;” “She made it a big deal to come and read to us each day after school;” “She made the best french toast and always caught the family memories in pictures;” “With grandma, I always knew I was loved;” “Grandma came to almost all of our events growing up and had the pictures to prove it;” “She always made sure to tell me how special I was to her;” “Grandma Janet was our greatest fan and lifelong supporter, always giving praise and seeing life through rose colored glasses.”
Janet is survived by her children, Janel (Craig) Ambroson, Johnny (Sherri) Rex Jr., and James Rex; half-brother Larry (Bonnie) Kufner; half-sister Karen (Herman) Mitzel; goddaughter Elizabeth Eck; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and great-granddaughter Piper Tippett.
A memorial service for Janet will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at All Saints Catholic Church. Deacon Fred Schmidt will officiate. Her remains will be interred at the All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.