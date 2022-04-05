ADD 2 MUGS, COMBO
Janet Marie Reisenauer Kramer died following a lengthy illness Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bishop Place in Pullman, where, ironically, she had retired from having served in a variety of positions over the past two decades.
She was born May 24, 1931, at the home on the family farm in Colton to Kansas pioneers Tony and Mary Reisenauer. She was the youngest of two brothers, Ray and Jerome, and three sisters, Angela Wittman, Virginia Miller, and Rita Grassl.
Jan attended the Oenning School as a first-grader, where she was taught by her sister, Angela. Her most fond remembrances were of her travels through the snow and mud to and from the school with her friend and compatriot, Jack Guettinger. She then attended Guardian Angel Grade School, and graduated from Colton High School in 1949 in a class of 13.
Jan attended, and graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane in September of 1952. She worked from October of 1952 until October of 1953 at St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.
On Oct. 24, 1953, she married Daniel Kramer, who preceded her death in 2006. They were married 53 years, and lived in Colton on the family farm.
Jan returned to full-time nursing in 1985, joining the staff at Palouse Hills Nursing Center in Pullman, where she worked until her retirement in 2000. After 10 days, she unretired and returned to full-time nursing at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman until the summer of 2005 when she again retired, only to return to nursing on a part-time basis with Bishop Place late in 2005 where she worked until 2012.
Jan was a life-long communicant of St. Galls Catholic Church in Colton. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and the St. Galls Altar Society. She was an avid gardener, canner and cook. She was a dedicated seamstress and loved crocheting and knitting. Her French toast, cinnamon rolls and harvest lunches were legendary. Jan was particularly adept at winning the family NCAA basketball tournament pool conducted from the confines of her own “sports bar kitchen” at her residence on Rimrock Road. Jan won four consecutive tournaments, much to the chagrin of her family.
She is survived by her six sons and one daughter, Mike and Sandi (Heitstuman) Kramer, of Clarkston; Joe Kramer, Paul and Shirley (Keen) Kramer, of Moscow; Pat and Mary (Whitehouse) Kramer, of Duxbury, Mass.; Dave and Marjean (Carter) Kramer, of Colton; Lauri and Ken (Twitchell) Kramer, of Troy; and Aaron and Jacki (Hereford) Kramer, of Clarkston. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson and great-grandson.
The family wishes to convey its most heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Palouse Medical, Dr. Hall, Avalon Care Center, Bishop Place Senior Living and Elite Hospice of Asotin County.
A lifetime sports fan, Jan would like any memorials and contributions on her behalf be made to the Colton High School Booster Club or St. Gall’s Church in Colton.
A rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Gall Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at St. Gall Cemetery following Mass.
Corbeill Funeral Home in Pullman is caring for the family. Online condolences can be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.