Janet M. Bale of Clarkston left this world on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, to live out eternity in her Heavenly home. She was born Oct. 13, 1934, the youngest of eight children, to John and Sarah Klinger in Sunbury, Pa.
Janet lived on the family homestead until her marriage to Robert Heddings in 1954. They traveled to several states through Robert’s job in the U.S. Air Force, even into Newfoundland. Together they had seven children of their own. The first six were boys, although they lost two of their sons to muscular dystrophy before their daughter was born. They later separated. She was always a strong woman, but after the divorce she became a stronger, more independent single woman. She set a beautiful, brave and encouraging example for her daughter. She worked at various jobs, ultimately retiring in Alaska as a librarian assistant, a job she loved. She would later marry a couple more times, but each one ended with her becoming a widow.
Janet had earned the nickname “Chippy” from her father when she was born, calling her “a chip off the ol’ block.” Many years later it was shortened to “Chip,” which is the name she was called most of the time. She hated being in the water so she never owned a swimsuit and rarely ever went to any type of beach. She was fiercely against getting her ears pierced as well. And although her memory faded so much the last few years, those two things never changed.
Janet was a lifelong woman of faith. She was a member of Blessed Hope Assembly of God in Lewiston. She had unwavering love and trust in the Lord. She studied the Bible every morning, praying for her family and those in need. She would sing along with old gospel songs whenever they were playing; they were a great comfort to her. Even in the depths of dementia she was always in a good mood and quick to smile, to make a joke or give a silly expression. She was a cheeky little lady, though; she got a kick out seeing what people let her get away with. She always loved gardenias and anything purple.
Janet is survived by her sister, Josie Miller; four sons, Robert (Deborah) Heddings, Russell Heddings, Randell Heddings, Ricky (Precious) Heddings; daughter Tammy (Justin) Howell; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six of her siblings and their spouses, as well as her two young sons, Roger and Ronnie.
It is such a comfort to know she was made whole again at the moment of her passing into the loving arms of her heavenly Father. What a glorious moment that must have been for her. But also, one she had always anticipated, to see those family members who left before, her two little boys and the angels welcoming her home.
Thank you to Harmony House for taking such wonderful care of Mom for the last several years. It means so much to our family.
Her after-life care and arrangements were gently provided by Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston. Cremation has taken place, and there will be no local service as she will be taken home to be buried next to Roger and Ronnie.
So while we weep, it is only for ourselves. Living on this earth without her beautiful presence, we are so grateful for the wonderful memories we have of her. Her loving spirit and quick, gracious smile will live on in our hearts forever. To know her was to love her. Thank you for everything, Mom. Until we see each other again ... you will always be my sunshine.