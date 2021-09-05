Janet Lee Deeds of Kendrick passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the age of 79.
She was born June 27, 1942, in San Antonio, Calif.
She married Paul “Mack” Avert Deeds Jr. on Nov. 10, 1964. Together they had three children, Jay, Wayne and Melodie. They moved to Idaho in 1971. She spent her life loving her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, doing puzzles and cooking big family meals. She had a variety of jobs, but mostly waitressing. She spent the last few years of her life struggling with Alzheimer’s, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her children; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Kendrick VFW with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.