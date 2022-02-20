Janet “Jan” Lea Norden, 80, passed away in her home in Ridgefield, Wash., with family by her side, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Jan was born in 1941 in Bremerton, Wash., to Ernest Sanders and Lila Trammell. Her family moved to Lewiston, where she began grade school and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1959. She then married the love of her life, Lee Norden, the same year. They had two daughters, Linda Marshall of Ridgefield, and Kristin (Aaron) Neuberger of LaCenter, Wash., followed by three grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Marshall, Emily (Topher) LaPraim and Colbe Neuberger. They also have two darling great-grandchildren, Grace and Grant Marshall.
Jan graduated nursing school in 1970 and worked as a registered nurse for several years at Kaiser Permanente, from where she retired. Jan and Lee went on to have many life adventures together, such as being snowbirds in Arizona, and later in Palm Springs. They had fun traveling together with their fifth wheel, while seeing the country and visiting their dear friends. They were married 59 years when Lee passed away in 2019.
Jan had a love and eye for beautiful horses, which she owned, and enjoyed being a show mom with her daughters while they were growing up. She always kept her hands busy, making beautiful art and crafts. After Lee’s death, she took solace in making comfort quilts for hospice. One of her most recent passions was taking cruises with her family.
Jan was beautiful, loving, caring, fun and loved living life to the fullest. Her one true love was her family, along with her precious feline friend, Lola. She will be forever missed. We love you to infinity, Mom, Grandma and GiGi.
Memorial donations may be made to Kaiser Permanente Hospice Program, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Suite 140, Portland, OR 97210.