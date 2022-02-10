Janet “Jan” Lorraine Everheart passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her home in Port Orchard, Wash.
Jan was born Sept. 24, 1951, in Lewiston to Richard J. Adams and Joan Adams. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969. In 1970, she married her high school sweetheart, Gregory Victor Everheart. They moved to Port Orchard where Jan worked as a contract specialist at NAVFAC. Jan was well respected at the shipyard and many were sad to see her leave when she retired in 2012.
Jan was a loving mom and grandma. She could often be found on the weekends attending one of her grandkids sporting events and trying new foods with her granddaughter and daughter. Jan always knew where the best restaurants were in any town.
Jan was a friend to many. She was an active member of the Port Orchard Soroptimists and the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed the comradery and support she received from these groups over the years. Jan loved traveling, especially to warm tropical locations throughout the Caribbean, Hawaii and Europe. She shared a love of music that she passed on to her children and grandchildren and enjoyed going to live concerts whenever possible. Among other things, Jan loved animals — Abby dog, her cat Kiki, and her granddogs, Muki and Piper.
Jan is survived by her mother, Joan Adams, of Lewiston; her daughter, Kimberly Everheart, of Kenmore, Wash.; her son, Troy Everheart, of Port Orchard; her three grandchildren, Kayli Everheart, Reid Everheart and Ella Everheart, of Port Orchard; her great-granddaughter, Madeline Canady, of Port Orchard; her sister, Cheryl Otto (Stan Otto), of Lewiston; her brothers, Jeff Adams (Kristen Adams), of Kirkland, Wash., and Brian Adams, of Carson City, Nev.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rill Chapel, 1151 Mitchell Ave., Port Orchard.
Burial Services will follow later at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to YWCA Kitsap County A.L.I.V.E. Domestic Violence emergency center, and has worked with the Soroptimists International of Port Orchard to provide this memorial option, available at siportorchard.com/janeverheart.