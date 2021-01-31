Janet Eileen Held was born Dec. 10, 1939, to Madge and Earl Pea in Lewiston and died of heart failure on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Portland, Ore.
She graduated from Culdesac High School and attended Kinsman Business School in Spokane. She married her high school sweetheart, Dean, in 1959 and moved from Idaho to Oregon in 1962. During her life, she raised her children, ran a tree nursery, raised cattle, drove tractors and hay trucks, managed a warehouse in Portland, worked as a hospital volunteer and was a bookkeeper. She enjoyed country and rock music, loved to dance and doted on her many pets.
After retirement, she loved gardening, going to the coast with friends and cruising with her husband in their old Fords.
Janet leaves behind her loving husband, Dean; her children, Dave, Lynrae (Tom) and Susan (Josh); one grandson, Guthrie; sister Mary (Denny); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The Held family would like to thank Providence Hospice of Portland for their support so that Janet could be cared for by her family at home.
At this time, there will be no memorial service.