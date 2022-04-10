Janet Eileen Held (Pea)

Janet Eileen Held was born on Dec. 10, 1939, to Madge and Earl Pea in Lewiston, and died on Jan. 1, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at 11-2 p.m. on Sat., April 23, 2022, at Gifford Community Hall, 34185 Church St., Gifford.
Updated: April 10, 2022 @ 4:12 am
