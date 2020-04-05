Janet Betts, 92, (that’s Janette spelled Janet) died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Brookdale retirement home, of congestive heart failure.
She was born Aug. 14, 1927, to Mina (Brotnov) Turner and Harry Turner, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. Janet grew up in Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1945. She married Ray Betts on March 2, 1946. Their daughter, Leilani, was born in 1947. They lived in Grangeville for the first few years and then moved to Clarkston, where they remained until they built a house in the Lewiston Orchards. Janet was a homemaker for the first 20-plus years of her married life. She then decided to become a travel agent and worked for Betty’s World of Travel for several years until she and Ray became snowbirds in Yuma, Ariz., traveling in their motorhome back and forth.
Janet was a 50-plus-year member of Chapter FE PEO.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Leilani and Ron Rose; granddaughter Amberlyn and Sean Buratto, and children Calvin and Pia; grandson Donny McQuary; sister Gloria (Bodie) Harris; niece Marcie Harris and nephew Carl Harris Jr. She was predeceased by Ray; her parents, Harry and Mina Turner; and brother-in-law Dr. Carl Harris.
Janet has been cremated and requested no service. She and Ray will be placed in a niche at Vineland Cemetery at a later date.
She will be missed especially for her smile and sense of humor.
Memorials can be made to the animal shelter.