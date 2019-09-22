Janet Besst VanBuskirk

Janet Mae Besst VanBuskirk, or “Jan Van,” as we liked to call her, was called to heaven Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.
She was born Aug. 3, 1935, to Dale and Ruth (Shawver) Besst in Burt County, Neb. The family came west during the Great Depression. They settled in Princeton, where Jan attended Potlatch High School and graduated as salutatorian in 1953.
Jan married Richard VanBuskirk in 1954, moved to Lewiston and raised their family: Cydney (Bruce) Bacon, of Yakima; Jodi (Scott) Scribner, of Medina, Wash.; Michael (Loren Baker) VanBuskirk, of Lacey, Wash.; and Brett (Charmaine) VanBuskirk, of Blanchard, Idaho. Together, they raised appaloosa horses, cows, chickens and many cats and dogs. Later, she worked at KOZE radio, and she wrote the jingles for Market Time Drug, Nelson’s Fabric, the Hollywood Shop and Costco. In 1995, she moved to Wenatchee to become the warehouse demo supervisor in Costco. She retired in 2005 to Bellevue, Wash.
Jan was a woman before her time. She was gifted as a dressmaker, artist and was a whiz at working crossword puzzles in ink. She had an eye for color and fashion. She made many wedding dresses, including her own, and prom dresses. She had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by both parents and three sisters. She leaves behind her sisters, Virginia Cochrane, of St. Maries, and Jewell (Jerry) Larrabee, of Carefree, Ariz.; her brother, Dave (Loretta) Besst, of Peck; and eight grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene in Princeton. Interment will be at the Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch so she may look upon Gold Hill. She will be sorely missed, but we know she is with God and her family.
Hodge Funeral Home of St. Maries is handling the funeral arrangements.