Our mother, Janet B. Brown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical center.
She was born March 26, 1941, to Leonard and Sophia Ellis in Lewiston. She met Donald L. Brown of Lenore and they married April 2, 1960, and settled in Lewiston.
Don and Janet raised three children in Lewiston, Lori, Shannon and Allen.
Mom loved sewing and won many ribbons at the Nez Perce County fair for her fancy crochet pieces. Mom and Dad loved bowling, participating in leagues in town. Mom and Allen traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate at national level, and mom traveled the country with her women’s bowling league, enjoying all the sights along the way.
She is survived by her brothers, Len (Linda) Ellis and Ron (Connie) Ellis, both of Lewiston; sister, Myra (Bill) McGavin of Wenatchee; children, Lori Smith of Lewiston, Shannon Brown of Victor, Idaho, and Allen Brown of Lewiston; grandchildren, Sara, Adrienne, Maranda, Makayla and Makenzie; great-grandchild, Camdyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Brown.
We would like to thank the Courtyard Assisted Living in Colfax and St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for the special care given to our mother. A graveside memorial will be announced at a later date.