Janet A. Klement, 83, of Grangeville and formerly of White Bird, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. She was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Cottonwood to John and Clara (Lehmeier) Frei. She went to school at St. Maurus Catholic School in Ferdinand until the eighth grade and later graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1957.
Following high school, she began working at Dr. Rockwell and Dr. Greenwood’s office in Grangeville as a receptionist. One evening in 1966, when she was 28, she and a girlfriend decided to get some dinner in Ferdinand. It was there she ran into John Klement. He was originally from New Mexico but was working on a ranch in the Joseph Plains area along the Snake River and was in town, in-between jobs. The two fell in love and were married June 24, 1967, in Ferdinand. Together they raised a family. John’s ranch hand job for Ernie Robinson ended up moving the family to the Russell Place on the Salmon River in White Bird. Janet worked other various jobs while living in White Bird, including a waitress at Hoot’s Café and at Killgore’s fruit stand. In 1996, she began working in the office at St. Mary’s Physical Therapy in Grangeville.
In 1999, John and Janet purchased some land near Skookumchuck and built a home and continued to ranch until John passed in 2004. After the passing of John, she continued to work and finally retired in 2010. She enjoyed part of her retirement years in White Bird at the family home overlooking the Salmon River. In 2016, she moved to Grangeville to be closer to family and health care. The family joke was, “She cried when John moved her to White Bird, and she cried when the children moved her back to Grangeville.” She loved living on the prairie close to town, but couldn’t get over the view she had at her White Bird home.
She was devout member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She loved to play pinochle, Phase 10, bingo, doing crossword puzzles and taking occasional trips to the casino. She loved watching her grandkids play sports. It was a big highlight for her. She traveled to every game she could, until her health started to fail her. In February of 2019, she was awarded the IHSAA Fan of the Year at the 2A State Basketball Tournament. Later that year, she had the honor of being the 2019 Grangeville Border Days Grand Marshal.
She is survived by her six children: Lisa (Gary “Joe”) Canaday, Lori (Carl) DeFord, Doni Klement, Leslie (Chris) Frazee, Jason (Tricia) Klement and Dean (Sarah) Klement; 18 grandkids; Taylor (Mark) McColloch, Dylan Canaday, Colby Canaday, Megan (Wade) Peterson, Justin DeFord, Molly DeFord, Emily (Leo) Barilla, Cassidy Klement, Maria (Wade) Johnson, Ethan Klement, Alicia Vannoy, Abigail Frazee, Emma Frazee, Cody Klement, Kalli Klement, Lily Klement, Mikaela Klement and Kaycee Klement; six great-grandkids; sister Norma Schumacher; sisters-in-law Ruth Klement and Mary Dillon; brother-in-law Tom (Judy) Klement; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; grandson Kyle John Klement; brothers Vernard “Shorty” Frei, Don Frei and Delbert Frei; and her sisters Dolores Billups and Patricia Kilwein.
A viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the church. Interment will take place at White Bird Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, John, and grandson Kyle.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville are in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.