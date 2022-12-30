Janet A. Klement, 83, of Grangeville and formerly of White Bird, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia. She was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Cottonwood to John and Clara (Lehmeier) Frei. She went to school at St. Maurus Catholic School in Ferdinand until the eighth grade and later graduated from Ferdinand High School in 1957.

Following high school, she began working at Dr. Rockwell and Dr. Greenwood’s office in Grangeville as a receptionist. One evening in 1966, when she was 28, she and a girlfriend decided to get some dinner in Ferdinand. It was there she ran into John Klement. He was originally from New Mexico but was working on a ranch in the Joseph Plains area along the Snake River and was in town, in-between jobs. The two fell in love and were married June 24, 1967, in Ferdinand. Together they raised a family. John’s ranch hand job for Ernie Robinson ended up moving the family to the Russell Place on the Salmon River in White Bird. Janet worked other various jobs while living in White Bird, including a waitress at Hoot’s Café and at Killgore’s fruit stand. In 1996, she began working in the office at St. Mary’s Physical Therapy in Grangeville.