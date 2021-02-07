We grieve the passing of Janene Ruth Berry, beloved wife of Ronald Berry and cherished mother of Susan and Sarah Berry. She died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, with her family by her side.
A resident of Lewiston since 1957, Janene was born Aug. 15, 1936, to Harold Rose and Ruth (McHenry) Rose in San Bernardino, Calif. She joined her brother, Jack, and sister, Margaret Corrine. Janene graduated from high school in June 1954 and she met Ron on Nov. 10, 1954, at the U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Barstow, Calif. They married in San Bernardino on Sept. 10, 1955.
Throughout her life, Janene was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend. She was a longstanding member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston where she was the church organist for over 50 years. Many in our area will remember her playing the organ over the years at weddings and funerals. In addition to her years of contributions to her church community, Janene was a dedicated volunteer at The Elizabeth Gift Shop at St. Joseph Hospital. She was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi where she made numerous lifelong friends. Regular lunches with treasured friends were a priority for her. She is remembered for her kindness, cheerfulness, welcoming presence and infectious laughter.
She sought out adventures throughout her life, from hunting in Mexico with her father to camping and backpacking throughout North and Central Idaho with Ron and her daughters. She also loved her travels with her sister, Corinne, to a number of far-flung destinations. As retirees, Janene and Ron traveled many miles on their motorcycle around the West with friends. They went by RV to Alaska for many summers. Janene especially enjoyed salmon fishing on the Gulkana River there. For the last several years, she and Ron enjoyed summers boating and fishing together at Dworshak Reservoir.
Janene is survived by her husband, Ron Berry; daughters, Susan (Douglas James) Berry of Lacey, Wash. and Sarah (Sharilyn) Berry of Seattle; and granddaughter, Lauren Berry-Kagan of Seattle. Remembrances may be sent to the Idaho Food Bank, Washington Idaho Symphony or The Elizabeth Gift Shop.
The family extends our heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Golden Girls Residential Care for the tender care shown to Janene. A graveside service will take place at noon Monday, Feb. 8 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.