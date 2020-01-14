Our dear mother, Jane Van Dyk, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home after a bout of pneumonia.
Born Mary Jane Jackson to Inez and Alvin on Nov. 28, 1921, in Winterset, Iowa, she attended local schools and graduated Oak Park Seventh-day Adventist Academy at age 18. She completed a year and a half of college and then returned home to help her uncle with his title company.
Jane then spent some time in California, working in the radiology department of Loma Linda Medical Center. Following her time there, she moved to Seattle, where she met and married Mel Van Dyk. After their first son was born, they moved to Clarkston where they remained for 70 years.
Jane was very faithful to her God and active in her church as long as she was able. Her life was marked with planting and harvesting the garden, huckleberry picking/camping, trips with family, mushroom gathering trips with friends and family, apple “tramping” with her son-in-law and expeditions to the forest to bring in the winter wood, along with many visits to her children’s homes over the years.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Mel, and one grandchild. She is survived by sons Butch and Toni Van Dyk, of College Place, Wash., Mike and Marge Van Dyk, of Garden Valley, Idaho, Bruce and Diane Van Dyk, of Clarkston; a daughter, Janice and John Forgey, of Cowiche, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held April 5 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Clarkston.