Mary “Jane” Miller, longtime Pullman resident, passed away Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Lewiston. Jane was 99 years old.
She will be laid to rest next to Courtland, her husband of 56 years. Private graveside services will be at the Pullman Cemetery.
Jane Miller was born Aug. 5, 1920, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Leo and Mildred Tierney Geise. She grew up in Fort Wayne. She graduated as the salutatorian from her high school in Fort Wayne. While attending a dance in Angola, Ind., she met a handsome young man who was attending college on the GI Bill. Courtland Miller had served his country in the U.S. Army Air Forces. Jane and Court were married Aug. 23, 1947, in Fort Wayne.
They lived in Illinois, Iowa and Utah while he was working as an accountant. Moving to the Tri-Cities in Washington, Court took a job on the Hanford Reservation with ITT. Jane kept busy as a mom and homemaker with their two children, Shelley and Gary. The family moved to Pullman in 1968 when Court took a position as the budget officer for Washington State University. Jane worked at Washington State University as an administrative assistant for the WSU Veterinary School for many years until retiring in 1985.
She was an active member of Pullman’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jane taught catechism classes at the church. Jane and Court enjoyed trips to Europe, where they reconnected with dear friends. Jane was a voracious reader and volunteered for many years at the Neill Public Library in Pullman. Jane also liked to crochet, build miniatures and solve crossword puzzles.
Jane is survived by her two children, Shelley (Mark) Stevens, of Lewiston, and Gary (Cindy) Miller, of Cheney; her brother, Robert (Norma) Geise, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Jason (Chelsey) Miller, Jonathan (Marie) Miller, Angela (Marcus) Marianthi and Michael (Sabrina) Stevens; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Hadley, Felix, Emrys and Maverick. Her husband, Court, passed away in 2003.
A special thank you for the wonderful care provided to Jane and her family by the Life Care Center of Lewiston. The family suggests memorials to be donated to the Neill Public Library in Pullman, or to a charity of choice.
The online guest book is at www.kimballfh.com for your viewing and comments.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.