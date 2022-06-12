Jane (Johnson) Luke passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022. Jane was 82 years old.
Born in Moscow on July 1, 1939, to Jess and Pearl Johnson, Jane grew up on the family farm in Genesee.
Jane was active in 4-H and county fairs alongside her brother, Jerry Johnson. Jane graduated from Genesee High School in 1957 and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in bacteriology from the University of Idaho. While at the University of Idaho, Jane was active in the Beta Theta chapter of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and served as the president from 1960-61. After graduation, Jane moved to Pasadena, Calif., and worked in the chemistry lab at Huntington Hospital from 1961 until she retired in 1999.
Jane was married to Sam Luke in 1966 until the time of his passing in 1976. Jane moved to Palm Springs and resided there for almost 30 years. Jane lived life to the fullest and was an avid golfer and long-time member of the Mission Lakes Country Club. Jane loved to travel and made frequent trips to Cabo San Lucas to play golf with friends. She supported animal rescues and never turned away a cat in need. Jane was always surrounded by friends and family and frequently enjoyed coffee and a glass of wine with her friends. Jane’s love and kindness will be cherished by all who knew her for years to come.
Jane is survived by her three nieces: Julie (Steve) Engstrom, of Liberty Lake, Wash.; Cynthia (Jon) McDaniel, and sons, Justin and Owen, of Boise; Christa (John) Gonzalez, and sons, Gabriel and Christopher, of Henderson, Nev. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Charlotte Johnson, of Genesee. Jane was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Johnson (1982); and parents, Jess (1989) and Pearl Johnson (1994), of Genesee.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you continue Jane’s mission to help rescue animals, specifically cats, and make a donation in her memory to a local animal shelter.
The family is planning a private burial in Genesee.