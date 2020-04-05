Jan Jarrott (Burnap, Metcalf, Bigsby), born Nov. 6, 1935, in Walla Walla, passed away Sunday, March, 22, 2020, in her Bonners Ferry summer home, because of rapid onset lung cancer that was diagnosed March 6, 2020.
Jan attended school in Kamiah and went on to nurse’s training in Spokane. She later married Bill Bigsby; they were owners of restaurants, one being The Manhattan Café in Lewiston, the other The Farm in Sandpoint, Idaho.
After their divorce, Jan married Kenneth Jarrott. They raised their family in Sandpoint. Jan also lived in Yuma, Ariz., where she became a realtor as well as a broker for Idaho, Washington and Oregon. After retiring, Jan moved to Lewiston, where she was a board member for P1FCU.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jarrott, and son Kevin Bigsby; and is survived by three children, Michael Lee Bigsby (Kim Bigsby), Jeff Bigsby (Luz Bigsby) and Liz Bigsby-Sanborn (John Sanborn); and stepchildren Pat Jarrott (Patty Jarrott) and Jeff Jarrott. Jan had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jan’s passions were real estate, frequenting auctions, reclamation of silver and precious metals. Her entrepreneurial pursuits were always adventurous and amazing. Jan lived a wonderful life on the lake at Sourdough Point and then at the Foothills of Yuma, Ariz. She was a beautiful redhead full of character and ambition, continuously motivated.
Jan’s tradition was Sunday morning champagne and breakfast in bed — yes, every Sunday.
Psalm 16: 7-11: “I will bless the Lord who guides me; even at night my heart instructs me. I know the Lord is always with me. I will not be shaken, for he is right beside me. No wonder my heart is filled with joy, and my mouth shouts his praises. My body rests safely. For you will not leave my soul among the dead or allow your godly one to rot in the grave. You will show me the way of life, granting me the joy of your presence and the presence of living with you forever.”
We love you, Mom, until we meet again ...
Please share your thoughts and stories with us at this email: sonbornliz@frontier.com. We will post these in lieu of services because of current circumstances.