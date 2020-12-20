On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Jan Badgley, loving wife, mother and grammie suddenly passed away at the age of 64.
She was born Jan Holliday on April 21, 1956, to Albert and Wilhelmina Holliday in Lewiston. She was the long awaited daughter with two older brothers.
She married the love of her life, Stuart Badgley, on Jan. 17, 1975. She then devoted her life to their daughters, Miranda, AnnaJo and Laura.
She was a proud staff member of Parkway Elementary for 31 years. She loved her time spent working with her students as a para-educator. She officially retired in June 2019. In her free time she enjoyed reading, all types of crafts, gardening, and sharing stories of her grandchildren with everyone she met.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelmina and Albert. She is survived by her loving husband, Stuart; three daughters, Mindy, AnnaJo and Laura; brothers, Jim and Tim Holliday; and grandchildren, Holly and Ethan Kelly and Toby and Lorelei Westerfield.
In an abundance of caution due to on going COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be postponed until a later date. Condolences may be sent to 1103 11th St., Clarkston.