Jamie David “Kool-Aid” Kane, of the Nez Perce Tribe, went into eternal rest Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born to Regina “Ruggie” Kane in Lewiston on April 18, 1959.
He lived and practiced the Nimiipuu way of life. He was an active singer of the old songs, singer of spiritual songs, and an active fisherman and outdoorsman. He cut wood, gathered cous cous and other medicines, and freely shared his wisdom and experience with others. Dave was one of the kindest people within the reservation community. He loved and learned from everybody he met.
Dave graduated from Lapwai High School in 1978, and after a summer living with his brother Gary in Hawaii, he trekked to Kansas and attended college at Haskell University. One of his part-time jobs at Haskell was working as a bouncer at one of the local bars. After graduating, he returned home and began his career with the Department of Fisheries Resources Management for the Nez Perce Tribe. He also adored and spoiled his many nieces and nephews.
He was a regular participant in the various sweathouses on the reservation. He served as a spiritual leader and traveled to other reservations to sweat and to share his culture. He enjoyed his travels throughout the northwest, he enjoyed visiting the casino, and was a constant tinkerer, taking items apart and putting them back together again.
Dave is survived by brothers Roderick, Gary, and Daniel; and sisters Georganne and Candace, as well as Ethel, Kerma and Scherri. He was preceded in death by his mother, as well as siblings, Bob, Marvin, Mike, Mary, Jeff and Barb. As the baby of his large family, he will be deeply missed by all his siblings and extended members of his large family. Rest in peace, Dave.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Burial at the Spalding Cemetery, with a dinner to follow at the Pi-Nee-Waus.