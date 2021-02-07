James Thomas Dvorak passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. He was 52 years old.
James was born to George and Sharon (Bickel) Dvorak on Oct. 3, 1968, in Covina, Calif. James is survived by his wife of 34 years, Shawna (Chambers) Dvorak; his sons, Jared Dvorak, of Spokane, James (Bubba) Dvorak, of Lewiston, and Lance Dvorak, of Boise; mother Sharon Dvorak, of Pasco; and his brothers, George (Peggy) Dvorak and William (Josie) Dvorak, both of Pasco. James was preceded in death by his father, George Dvorak, and his great-nephew, Kaden Dvorak.
James grew up in Pasco and graduated from Kiona-Benton High School in 1986. James, Shawna and the boys moved to Lewiston in May 2006 and he went to work for the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (previously Red Lion Hotel) and worked there up until his death as the rooms division director/chief engineer. James also worked for the Social Security Administration in Lewiston.
James always opened his home, boat and RV to anyone. He loved boating on the river and never told a kid no to tubing or riding in the boat. James loved meeting up with friends for rides in the mountains, going to concerts, celebrations and community events.
James was always there to give you a hand and help out wherever needed. James was loved by so many people. He made life-long friends and business acquaintances.
The opportunity and chance to prosper in the Red Lion family and the special relationship he had with Tony Copeland and his family meant the world to him. The friendships from all of the managers and employees he worked with were so special and he loved them all so much. The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support everyone has shown.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. A private ceremony will be held with a celebration of life open to the public immediately following at 5 p.m. Monday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (previously Red Lion Hotel) in the Seaport Ballroom in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Opportunities Unlimited in Lewiston.