On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, we lost our greatly loved and honored husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, community leader and colleague.
James Ronnie Jeffords was born on Sept. 30, 1957, in Urbana, Ill. He was the son of Ben R. Jeffords (deceased) and Helen G. (Osterbur) Jeffords of Spokane. He was the eldest of three brothers, Steven R. (Lisa) Jeffords of Spokane and Brian D. Jeffords (deceased) of Las Vegas.
Jim leaves behind his devoted wife, Tami J. (Hillestad) Jeffords. They met in 1989 and married in Clarkston on Dec. 12, 1997. They raised two sons, Tyler D. (Fumie) Jeffords of Portland, Ore., and Nicholas L. (Lilly) Arnot of Clarkston. He also leaves grandchildren Vincent and Sara Jeffords, and Cooper, Eli and Scarlett Arnot.
Jim was an honorable and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who humbly reflected Jesus in his daily life. He was loved and cherished.
He graduated from Shadle Park High School and Eastern Washington University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in applied psychology with a business administration minor. He enjoyed hard work and had a respectable professional career in the Lewiston-Clarkston area, working with the state of Idaho, the Nez Perce Tribe and City of Lewiston. County Commissioner Jeffords was serving his third term as Asotin’s District 3 commissioner. The role of being an elected official in the county he lived in and loved was a responsibility he appreciated and took very seriously. He considered it to be one of the highest privileges to serve his county and community.
Jim loved to laugh, he was a musician, a sports and outdoors enthusiast of many kinds, a triathlete and he competed in World Senior Games in Ogden, Utah, while undergoing chemotherapy for the second year in a row. He placed fourth and fifth against world competitors most likely not on chemotherapy. He told no one of his circumstances, but carried on.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston, with Pastor Kevin Beeson as officiant. A brief cookie and coffee reception will follow, https://rivercitychurch.us/. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Vineland Cemetery, 1114 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 7th St., Clarkston, (509) 758-2556, merchant@clarkston.com.