James Ron-el Lloyd, 45, left us on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. He was born June 5, 1975, in Lewiston to Ronald and Katherine “Candy” (Horne) Lloyd.
He is survived by his parents, Ron and Candy; brother, Jason Lloyd; sister, Angela (Lloyd) and her husband Keith Spickler; nieces, Hannah and Autumn Lloyd and Taylar and Alyssa Spickler; his only nephew, Corey Lloyd; along with three great-nieces and one great-nephew. James also leaves behind his best friend, Niko.
Please join us to celebrate our memories of James’s life at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Floch Hall on the Asotin County Fairgrounds.