James Robert “Bob” Canup, 74, of Craigmont, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Pierce, from a heart attack.
He was born March 6, 1945, in Harriman, Tenn., to Mattie Mae Miller and Willie Freddie Canup. Bob earned his GED and was trained in diesel mechanics in the U.S. Army. Just after 17 years old, he fibbed his age to enlist in the Army to provide for his mom and his siblings medically and financially. He served in Germany, then Vietnam, from 1962 to 1968. Bob got out because they wanted to send him back to Vietnam.
After he left the Army, he resided in Seattle. It was there that he reenlisted in 1975 and served until his retirement in 1989. He resided in multiple places during his time in the military. He held the rank of E7 and received multiple awards, honors and medals.
Bob retired after 20 years in the Army and retired again after 10 years at Potlatch. He later volunteered his time with Craigmont Quick Response and the Prairie Imperial Bowl. He was a member of the American Legion, was awarded a Quilt of Valor and was instrumental in the reopening of Prairie Imperial Bowl in Craigmont after it burned. His hobbies included hunting, gold prospecting and helping his friends.
He was a fixture of the Craigmont community until his death. For the past 15 years, he spent his summers from March to October camping in Pierce and loved his time mining gold and cutting wood. Everyone knew him as “Miner Bob.”
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (James) Demean, of Lewiston; sons Jody (Kayleen) Canup, of Olympia, and Terry Canup, of Genesee; brother Phillip “Dean” Canup, of Jacksonville, Texas; granddaughters Mattie Bentz, of Clarkston, Chase Canup, of Lewiston, and Trinity Canup, of Genesee; grandsons Jakob Canup, of Moscow, and Kadin Canup, of Olympia; and his dog, Rosey.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, father, three brothers, two sisters and many other family members.
A celebration of life service with military honors by the American Legion is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 38, 201 A St., in Craigmont, with Stephen Kingsley of Craigmont Community Church as the officiant. A dinner will follow, and covered dishes are welcome.
Memorial donations may be given to Prairie Imperial Bowl or Craigmont Quick Response. Thank you to the Pierce and Weippe EMTs and the Lifeflight crew of Lewiston.
Cremation has taken place, and his ashes will be scattered in his special places.