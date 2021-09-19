James Ralph Heitmann, 89, was born on Oct. 24, 1931, in Gifford, Idaho. He was the ninth child born to Louis and Marie (Brammer) Heitmann and the last to leave this earth for his heavenly home. On Sept. 16, 2021, Jim unexpectedly passed away.
He was born at the family home in Gifford and continued living there until he graduated from Gifford High School as valedictorian. He was baptized and confirmed in Gifford at Good Hope Lutheran church. After graduation, Jim attended Lewis-Clark State College, where he played one year of basketball for the Warriors.
On Sept. 24, 1950, he married LaVonne Carter at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston, Idaho. The couple put down roots and made their home in the valley. In 1951, he took a job with Potlatch Corp. as a welder. He worked 43 years for the mill before his retirement in 1994.
Jim was extremely active in the community. He could often be found working alongside the LC Valley Habitat Organization, repairing and working on the maintenance of Trinity Lutheran Church and helping family, a neighbor or friend with anything they needed. He loved to hunt and made every effort to spend time in the great outdoors. Often, Jim and LaVonne would take time to park their camper by the St. Joe River and pick huckleberries.
As everyone knows, he was a dedicated fan of the LC Warriors, often traveling with the baseball team to San Diego, Florida and Vancouver. In 2021, Jim and LaVonne were awarded the “Lifetime Warrior Award” during the 10th annual Warrior Athletic Association’s “Wake Up With The Warriors” scholarship fundraising event.
Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years, LaVonne Carter Heitmann; sister-in-law, Laverne (Carter) Herndon; bother-in-law, Al (Chelsea) Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Marie (Brammer) Heitmann; siblings, Albert Heitmann (infant death), Anna Dorothy (Heitmann) Alkire, Norbert (Jean) Heitmann, Adetha (Pete) Smith, Carolyn (Pastor Dan) Cronrath, Clifford (Millie) Heitmann, George (Josephine) Heitmann and Georgene (Steve) Kovach; and brother-in-law, Don Herndon.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Alan Daugherty will officiate. For those who are unable to attend in person, we invite you to join the live stream via Facebook at the “James R. Heitmann Memorial” page at fb.me/e/1X3SmLTDO. The family would be honored if you would keep them in your prayers from 10-11 a.m. as they gather for a private graveside in Gifford. Pastor Val Beesley will officiate.
At the request of the family, masks are required to attend Jim’s service. Because of COVID-19, there won’t be a meal served after the service. Thank you for honoring our request.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Jim may be sent to Lewis-Clark State College Baseball Athletics Association at lcwarriors.com. For More information, contact Melissa Weitz at mdweitz@lcsc.edu or call (208) 792-2492, or select a charity of your choice.